* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.83 percent, but off the day's low of 8.81 percent, as investors lighten positions ahead of Friday's 160 billion rupees debt sale auction. * Financial markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of a local holiday. * Results of the 150 billion rupees treasury bills sale earlier in the session were largely in line with market expectations. * A further sharp rise in yields will, however, be prevented as the additional liquidity support provided by the central bank underpins market sentiment. * On Tuesday, the RBI announced a seven-day term repo auction for 150 billion rupees and a 14-day term repo auction for 600 billion rupees. The auctions are set to ease the current cash crunch due to heavy election-related spending. * The 10-year yield seen moving in an 8.80-8.85 percent band in the rest of the session. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com/; dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)