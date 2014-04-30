BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit up about 18 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees
* USD/INR trading at 60.36/37 after falling as low as 60.2650, a level last seen on April 21. The pair had closed at 60.42/43 per dollar on Tuesday. * The pair was off the day's lows tracking falls in local stocks and short-covering by banks amid caution before the U.S. Fed's policy meet outcome later in the day. * USD/INR seen in a 60.30 to 60.45 range until the end of the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)
April 25 India's NSE index ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.