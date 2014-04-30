April 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 93.94

Reoffer price 93.715

Yield 7.798 pct

Payment Date May 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.225 (m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.05 billion rand

When fungible

ISIN XS0875343591

