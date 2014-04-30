BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered asset disposal agreements
* Unit and GF Securities Asset Management entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement
Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date April 19, 2019
Coupon 3 month Libor + 25 basis points
Reoffer price 100.535
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 14 basis points
Payment Date May 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Nomura and Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.0 billion Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0981588121
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Sibanye Gold's shareholders approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio. ** Israel Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for about $180 million, a leading Israeli financial news website reported