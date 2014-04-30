Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date April 19, 2019

Coupon 3 month Libor + 25 basis points

Reoffer price 100.535

Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 14 basis points

Payment Date May 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Nomura and Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.0 billion Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0981588121

