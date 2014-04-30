BRIEF-Jaquar Group takes over Euro Sanitary Ware manufacturing plant
* Jaquar Group takes over Euro Sanitary Ware manufacturing plant for INR 1 billion
I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 47200 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 47000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 35200 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 42000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) NQ 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 138000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 34000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 28000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 17500 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10600 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 33000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9900 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 44500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 15500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 26250 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 710 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 272 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) NQ 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 46000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 17000 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) NQ V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 860 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 892 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 875 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 902 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 967 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 945 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) NQ VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 76000 2. Rapeseed Oil 67000 3. Sunflower Oil 61500 4. Kardi Oil 90000 5. Linseed Oil 80500 6. Sesame Oil 90000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 64500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 82000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 62500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 61000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 65000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 56500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 66500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 61500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 59000 4. SE Neem Oil 91000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 67500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 71000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 67200 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 66800 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 810 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 860 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 51500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1285 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1325 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
* Jaquar Group takes over Euro Sanitary Ware manufacturing plant for INR 1 billion
* Says appointed GN Bajpai as chairman in place of Prashant Jhawar Source text: [Usha Martin Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Company, in their meeting held on April 25, 2017, have appointed Mr. G N Bajpai as the Non Executive Chairman of the Company and of the Board of the Company, in place of Mr. Prashant Jhawar, with immediate effect. In view of this, Mr. Prashant Jhawar has ceased to be the Non Executive Chairman of the Company and of the Board o