BRIEF-Efficient Group says interim revenue up 9 pct
* Inteirm revenue of r465 million was 9 pct higher than revenue reported for comparative period
April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2021
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Reoffer price 99.768
Payment Date May 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS1016363308
* VOSTOK NEW VENTURES INVESTS USD 22.2 MLN IN BABYLON, A LEADING DIGITAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)