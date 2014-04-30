April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2021

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Reoffer price 99.768

Payment Date May 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1016363308

