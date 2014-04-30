April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London branch)
Issue Amount 410 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 8, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 17bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17bp
Payment Date May 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0243619779
