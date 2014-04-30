Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (La Caixa)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 9, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.577

Reoffer price 99.577

Yield 2.466 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 191.3 basis points

Over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL #168

Payment Date May 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Caixa Bank, Citi, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley

Ratings BBB (Fitch)

Listing AIAF and English

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN ES0314970239

