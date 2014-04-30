Health insurer Centene's quarterly revenue jumps 69 pct
April 25 Health insurer Centene Corp reported a 69 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its Health Net acquisition and higher enrollments.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
April 25 Health insurer Centene Corp reported a 69 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its Health Net acquisition and higher enrollments.
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.42 per share to shareholders for 2016