* USD/INR seen opening at around 60.20 versus its previous close of 60.31/32 tracking strength in domestic shares and no surprises by U.S. Federal Reserve. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.44 percent while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan gain 0.39 percent. * The dollar struggled to make any headway early on Friday, still languishing near a three-week trough against a basket of major currencies as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a closely watched U.S. employment report. * Most other Asian currencies such as Won, Rupiah and Peso trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The range for the day is seen between 60 and 60.40 for the rupee, a dealer says. * However, USD/INR seen trading at 60.36-38 in the offshore NDF market * Also on watch, India's manufacturing PMI and forex reserves data due later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)