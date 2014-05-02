* USD/INR seen opening at around 60.20 versus its
previous close of 60.31/32 tracking strength in domestic shares
and no surprises by U.S. Federal Reserve.
* Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.44
percent while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
gain 0.39 percent.
* The dollar struggled to make any headway early on Friday,
still languishing near a three-week trough against a basket of
major currencies as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a
closely watched U.S. employment report.
* Most other Asian currencies such as Won, Rupiah and Peso
trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a
snapshot.
* The range for the day is seen between 60 and 60.40 for the
rupee, a dealer says.
* However, USD/INR seen trading at 60.36-38 in the offshore NDF
market
* Also on watch, India's manufacturing PMI and forex reserves
data due later in the day.
