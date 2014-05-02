* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower around 8.82 percent compared with its previous close of 8.83 percent, following potential strength in rupee on no surprises from the U.S. Federal Reserve in its two-day meet. * Range for the 10-year yield is seen between 8.80 and 8.85, a dealer says. * More cues would come in from the 160 billion rupees bond auction, India's manufacturing PMI and U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day, dealers add. * U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced on Thursday, pushing yields on long-dated bonds to multi-month lows, in a market that continued to cover short positions ahead of Friday's all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls data. * U.S. oil futures edged lower on Thursday as inventories soared to record highs and traders awaited Friday's U.S. jobs numbers, while Brent oil was pressured by muted Chinese economic data and expectations for a rebound in Libyan oil exports. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)