* Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, following gains in Asian rivals and foreign buying in cash shares. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.44 percent while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan gains 0.39 percent. * Asian shares edged up and the dollar held slim gains amid expectations for an upbeat U.S. payrolls report later in the session, which could show the economy shaking off a severe winter. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $75.27 million on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Also, on watch India manufacturing PMI and U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day * State-run oil companies would be on watch after India's oil minister ordered that increases in gas prices, put on hold by the election authorities, be backdated to April 1, in a directive that has drawn criticism from a rival politician.