* Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, following
gains in Asian rivals and foreign buying in cash shares.
* Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.44
percent while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
gains 0.39 percent.
* Asian shares edged up and the dollar held slim gains amid
expectations for an upbeat U.S. payrolls report later in the
session, which could show the economy shaking off a severe
winter.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $75.27 million
on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows.
* Also, on watch India manufacturing PMI and U.S. non-farm
payrolls data due later in the day
* State-run oil companies would be on watch after India's oil
minister ordered that increases in gas prices, put on hold by
the election authorities, be backdated to April 1, in a
directive that has drawn criticism from a rival
politician.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)