* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to 8.80 percent, as the rupee hits a more than two-week high and liquidity concerns ease ahead of a bond auction and a term repo auction later on Friday. * India is due to sell 160 billion rupees ($2.65 billion) in bonds later in the day, as well as 750 billion rupees in 7- and 14-day term repos. * Traders expect no devolvement in the scheduled bond auction. * The 10-year yield seen moving in a 8.80-8.85 percent range during the session.