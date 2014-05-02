* Shares of Shriram City Union Finance Ltd rose as much as 5.7 percent to a record high after Piramal Enterprises Ltd agreed to take a 9.99 percent stake in the non-banking financial company. * Piramal's investment is aimed as a strategic involvement rather than a passive financial investor, boosting Shriram's outlook, said an analyst with a leading domestic brokerage. * Piramal has been buying shares in other companies belonging to the Shriram Group. * Last month, it agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in unlisted Shriram Capital for $334 million. Last year, Piramal bought a 9.9 percent stake in Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)