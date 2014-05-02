* Shares of Shriram City Union Finance Ltd rose as
much as 5.7 percent to a record high after Piramal Enterprises
Ltd agreed to take a 9.99 percent stake in the
non-banking financial company.
* Piramal's investment is aimed as a strategic involvement
rather than a passive financial investor, boosting Shriram's
outlook, said an analyst with a leading domestic brokerage.
* Piramal has been buying shares in other companies belonging to
the Shriram Group.
* Last month, it agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in unlisted
Shriram Capital for $334 million. Last year, Piramal bought a
9.9 percent stake in Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd.
