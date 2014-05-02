May 2 * India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.37 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.31 percent, recovering from 2-1/2 week lows hit on Wednesday and on track to snap a four-session losing streak. * Banks lead gains on value-buying. ICICI Bank advances 1.24 percent after falling 4.3 percent over the previous four sessions after its quarterly earnings disappointed some investors. * Asian shares edged up and the dollar held slim gains amid expectations of an upbeat U.S. payrolls report later in the session, which could show the economy shaking off a severe winter. * Shares in technology stocks are gaining on the back of expectations of a better nonfarm payroll data, due later in the day. Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.2 percent, while Infosys Ltd is up 1.4 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of $75.3 million on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows, totalling 55.70 billion rupees for 2014 so far. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)