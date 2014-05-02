May 2 * India's benchmark BSE index
gains 0.37 percent, while the broader NSE index is up
0.31 percent, recovering from 2-1/2 week lows hit on Wednesday
and on track to snap a four-session losing streak.
* Banks lead gains on value-buying. ICICI Bank
advances 1.24 percent after falling 4.3 percent over the
previous four sessions after its quarterly earnings disappointed
some investors.
* Asian shares edged up and the dollar held slim gains amid
expectations of an upbeat U.S. payrolls report later in the
session, which could show the economy shaking off a severe
winter.
* Shares in technology stocks are gaining on the back of
expectations of a better nonfarm payroll data, due later in the
day. Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.2 percent, while
Infosys Ltd is up 1.4 percent.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of $75.3 million
on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows, totalling 55.70
billion rupees for 2014 so far.
