* USD/INR off three-week lows, trading at 60.21/22, up
from its intraday low of 60.09, a level last seen on April 10.
The pair closed at 60.31/32 on Wednesday.
* Dealers cite dollar buying from state-owned banks. One trader
said oil marketing companies were also spotted buying dollars.
* Pair seen in 60.10-60.50 range ahead of a key U.S. employment
report.
* "Ahead of the non-farm payrolls data, expect long unwinding on
the INR," said a senior currency trader with a state-owned bank.
* U.S. hiring likely increased at its quickest pace in five
months in April, which would bolster hopes of a strong rebound
in economic activity in the second quarter, a Reuters poll
showed. The Labor Department will release its monthly jobs
report at 1230 GMT.
