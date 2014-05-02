* USD/INR off three-week lows, trading at 60.21/22, up from its intraday low of 60.09, a level last seen on April 10. The pair closed at 60.31/32 on Wednesday. * Dealers cite dollar buying from state-owned banks. One trader said oil marketing companies were also spotted buying dollars. * Pair seen in 60.10-60.50 range ahead of a key U.S. employment report. * "Ahead of the non-farm payrolls data, expect long unwinding on the INR," said a senior currency trader with a state-owned bank.

* U.S. hiring likely increased at its quickest pace in five months in April, which would bolster hopes of a strong rebound in economic activity in the second quarter, a Reuters poll showed. The Labor Department will release its monthly jobs report at 1230 GMT. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)