* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 3 basis points at 8.80 percent after auction cut-offs come in largely in line with market expectations. * Traders are now awaiting the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due post market close for near-term direction. * Bond yields can fall further during the day, traders say, predicting a 8.78 to 8.83 percent range for the rest of the session. * U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced on Thursday, pushing yields on long-dated bonds to multi-month lows, in a market that continued to cover short positions ahead of Friday's all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls data. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)