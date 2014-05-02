* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.14 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.16 percent. * Technology stocks lead gains with Infosys Ltd up 1.2 percent and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd higher 1.3 percent on hopes of a better non-farm payroll data in the United States, due later the day. * Banking shares are also higher on value buying. ICICI Bank advances 0.9 percent after falling 4.3 percent over the previous four sessions after its quarterly earnings disappointed some investors. * However, gains were limited as metal stocks saw heavy selling pressure on the back of weak international prices, with London Metal Exchange copper set to log its biggest weekly loss in seven weeks. * Asian shares edged up and the dollar held slim gains amid expectations of an upbeat U.S. payrolls report later in the session, which could show the economy shaking off a severe winter. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)