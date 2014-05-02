* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.14 percent, while
the broader NSE index is up 0.16 percent.
* Technology stocks lead gains with Infosys Ltd up 1.2
percent and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd higher 1.3
percent on hopes of a better non-farm payroll data in the United
States, due later the day.
* Banking shares are also higher on value buying. ICICI Bank
advances 0.9 percent after falling 4.3 percent over
the previous four sessions after its quarterly earnings
disappointed some investors.
* However, gains were limited as metal stocks saw heavy selling
pressure on the back of weak international prices, with London
Metal Exchange copper set to log its biggest weekly loss
in seven weeks.
* Asian shares edged up and the dollar held slim gains amid
expectations of an upbeat U.S. payrolls report later in the
session, which could show the economy shaking off a severe
winter.
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)