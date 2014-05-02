* Indian debt and foreign exchange markets will take opening
cues from the U.S. nonfarm payroll data due out later on Friday.
* A Reuters poll showed economists expect the U.S. economy to
have created 210,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate
seen at 6.6 percent.
* With no major data due next week, traders will continue to
monitor foreign fund inflows into debt and equity markets for
cues.
* The partially convertible rupee is seen moving in a
60.80 to 61.60 per dollar range next week.
* The 10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a
8.70 to 8.80 percent range next week, ahead of the
160-billion-debt auction on Friday.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: HSBC Markit Services PMI for April (0530 GMT)
Wed: Weekly reserve money and currency in circulation data
Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data (1100 GMT)
