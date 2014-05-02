* Indian debt and foreign exchange markets will take opening cues from the U.S. nonfarm payroll data due out later on Friday. * A Reuters poll showed economists expect the U.S. economy to have created 210,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate seen at 6.6 percent. * With no major data due next week, traders will continue to monitor foreign fund inflows into debt and equity markets for cues. * The partially convertible rupee is seen moving in a 60.80 to 61.60 per dollar range next week. * The 10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a 8.70 to 8.80 percent range next week, ahead of the 160-billion-debt auction on Friday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: HSBC Markit Services PMI for April (0530 GMT) Wed: Weekly reserve money and currency in circulation data Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data (1100 GMT) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)