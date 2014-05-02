May 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS)

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2018

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 1 basis point

Issue price 99.965

Reoffer price 99.965

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 2 basis point

Payment Date May 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion euros when fungible

Temporary ISIN DE000A11QBS8

Permanent ISIN DE000A1REUS2

