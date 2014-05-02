* Indian shares are seen range-bound, staying off the record highs hit late last month, as caution is expected to prevail ahead of the outcome of elections on May 16. * Earnings will continue to be in focus, with Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd among the companies set to post earnings. * Foreign investment flows will also be key. Although overseas investors have continued to buy cash shares, they have turned sellers in index futures, offloading 18.5 billion rupees ($306.72 million) worth of positions over four straight sessions till Wednesday. * At the start of the week, investors will take cues from the global reaction to U.S. non-farm payroll data, due to be released later during the day. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Sun: ABB India Ltd earnings Mon: Canara Bank Ltd earnings Tues: Supreme Court to hear Delhi power dispute