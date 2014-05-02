* Indian shares are seen range-bound, staying off the record
highs hit late last month, as caution is expected to prevail
ahead of the outcome of elections on May 16.
* Earnings will continue to be in focus, with Housing
Development Finance Corp Ltd and Ranbaxy Laboratories
Ltd among the companies set to post earnings.
* Foreign investment flows will also be key. Although overseas
investors have continued to buy cash shares, they have turned
sellers in index futures, offloading 18.5 billion rupees
($306.72 million) worth of positions over four straight sessions
till Wednesday.
* At the start of the week, investors will take cues from the
global reaction to U.S. non-farm payroll data, due to be
released later during the day.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Sun: ABB India Ltd earnings
Mon: Canara Bank Ltd earnings
Tues: Supreme Court to hear Delhi power dispute
HDFC, Titan Co Ltd earnings
Wed: Lupin Ltd earnings
Fri: Ranbaxy earnings
($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees)
