Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
* Indian shares are set to open flat on Monday, with foreign investors remaining net sellers in index futures for a fifth day while a fall in Asian rivals also dampens sentiment. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 3.87 billion rupees ($64.28 million) on Friday and sold index futures worth 2.43 billion rupees, provisional exchange data show. * Foreign investors offloaded nearly 21 billion rupees worth of positions over five straight sessions till Friday. * Asian share markets inched ahead on Monday as a robust U.S. jobs report was taken as positive for global growth prospects even as a lack of inflation pulled down bond yields across the United States and Europe. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.1 percent compared with a 0.3 percent fall in MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index. ($1 = 60.2100 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
* Says intimation of agreement to acquire 26% stake in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited
Jan 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.87 112.70 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.4167 1.4176 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.340 31.431 +0.29 Korean won 11