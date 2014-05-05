* Indian shares are set to open flat on Monday, with foreign investors remaining net sellers in index futures for a fifth day while a fall in Asian rivals also dampens sentiment. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 3.87 billion rupees ($64.28 million) on Friday and sold index futures worth 2.43 billion rupees, provisional exchange data show. * Foreign investors offloaded nearly 21 billion rupees worth of positions over five straight sessions till Friday. * Asian share markets inched ahead on Monday as a robust U.S. jobs report was taken as positive for global growth prospects even as a lack of inflation pulled down bond yields across the United States and Europe. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.1 percent compared with a 0.3 percent fall in MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index. ($1 = 60.2100 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)