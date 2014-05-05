* USD/INR expected to open weaker versus its previous close of 60.16/17 on Friday, tracking broad weakness in the dollar versus major and other Asian currencies. * All Asian currencies stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. The index of the dollar against six major currencies currently down 0.07 percent. * The dollar got off to a cautious start on Monday having staged a curious reversal late last week that saw it erase all of the gains sparked by a strong payrolls report. * The pair seen trading at 60.04/06 in the spot NDF market in Singapore. * Traders expect the spot market to hold in a 60.00 to 60.25 range initially and watch local shares for further cues. The Nifty futures trading up 0.1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)