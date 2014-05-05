* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening 2-3 basis points lower compared with its Friday's close of 8.81 percent, tracking a fall in its U.S. counterparts. * Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds dropped to their lowest in more than 10 months on Friday, falling for a fourth straight session, as concerns about Russia and Ukraine overshadowed an upbeat U.S. employment report. * The Indian 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.78 to 8.84 percent range during the session with an eye on the services PMI for intra-day cues. * Traders will also monitor moves in the rupee for direction during the session. * The rise in global crude oil prices will limit a sharp fall in domestic yields. Oil prices rose on Friday as violence in Ukraine and job growth in the United States spurred buying, and technical short-covering before the weekend also lent support. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)