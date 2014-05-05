BRIEF-Quess Corp to buy 26 pct stake in Heptagon Technologies
* Says intimation of agreement to acquire 26% stake in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening 2-3 basis points lower compared with its Friday's close of 8.81 percent, tracking a fall in its U.S. counterparts. * Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds dropped to their lowest in more than 10 months on Friday, falling for a fourth straight session, as concerns about Russia and Ukraine overshadowed an upbeat U.S. employment report. * The Indian 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.78 to 8.84 percent range during the session with an eye on the services PMI for intra-day cues. * Traders will also monitor moves in the rupee for direction during the session. * The rise in global crude oil prices will limit a sharp fall in domestic yields. Oil prices rose on Friday as violence in Ukraine and job growth in the United States spurred buying, and technical short-covering before the weekend also lent support. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says intimation of agreement to acquire 26% stake in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited
Jan 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.87 112.70 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.4167 1.4176 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.340 31.431 +0.29 Korean won 11
SYDNEY, Jan 24 U.S. soybean prices rose for the first time in three sessions on Tuesday, edging away from a six-day low touched the day before as the U.S. dollar weakened, but easing fears over potential crop losses in Argentina curbed gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, for March, climbed 0.26 percent to $10.60-1/2 a bushel. It closed down 0.9 percent on Monday when prices fell to their weakest since Jan. 17 at $1