* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.77 percent, tracking a fall in U.S. counterparts. * The Indian 10-year paper is seen moving in a range of 8.75 to 8.85 percent during the session, with traders eyeing the services PMI for intra-day cues. * Traders will also monitor moves in the rupee for direction during the session. The rupee currently trading near one-month highs in the spot market. * Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds dropped to their lowest in more than 10 months on Friday, falling for a fourth straight session, as concerns about Russia and Ukraine overshadowed an upbeat U.S. employment report. * The rise in global crude oil prices will, however, limit a sharp fall in domestic yields. Oil prices rose on Friday as violence in Ukraine and job growth in the United States spurred buying, and technical short-covering before the weekend also lent support. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)