* USD/INR trading at 60.04/05 versus its close of 60.16/17 on Friday, with losses in the dollar against other Asian peers and gains in the domestic share market hurting sentiment. * The pair hit a low of 60.00 earlier, its lowest since April 9. * Traders expect the pair to see strong support at 60 levels, which if broken can take the pair to 59.80, they say. * Local shares trading up 0.55 percent, with traders continuing to monitor the direction of foreign fund flows for cues. * All Asian currencies stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. The index of the dollar against six major currencies currently down 0.07 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)