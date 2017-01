* Indian metal refiners rally, tracking a spike in copper prices, with Hindalco Industries gaining as much as 7.1 percent after slumping 8.6 percent in the previous five sessions. * The July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as high as 47,920 yuan a tonne, hovering near a two-month high of 48,160 yuan, hit on April 28. Markets were closed on Thursday and Friday. * Tata Steel Ltd gains 3.1 percent after falling 8.4 percent in the past five sessions. * Jindal Steel and Power Ltd advances 3.4 percent, while JSW Steel Ltd adds 2.1 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)