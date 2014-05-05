* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield hits a low of 8.74 percent, a level last seen on March 14, tracking gains in the rupee and as sentiment receives a boost from expectation of a stable government post election outcome this month. * The 10-year yield at 8.75 percent, versus its close of 8.81 percent on Friday. * Traders see further fall of 3-4 basis points before the election outcome is known later this month. * The rupee stronger at 60.05/06 per dollar versus its close of 60.16/17 on Friday, tracking Asian FX and gains in local shares. * Several opinion polls have forecast the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge with the biggest share of the 543 parliamentary seats up for grabs, although the party could fall short of a majority. * The market awaits details of the upcoming 160 billion rupee ($2.66 billion) auction for further cues. ($1 = 60.2100 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)