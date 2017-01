* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.22 percent, while the broader NSE index advances 0.1 percent, and are tentatively set to snap a five-session losing streak. * Blue chips rebound from recent falls: Reliance Industries Ltd advances 2.5 percent after losing 4.21 percent in the five sessions until Friday, while ITC Ltd is up 1.1 percent after falling 3.7 percent during the five previous sessions. * Metal stocks also advance, with Hindalco Industries Ltd gaining 5.6 percent and Tata Steel Ltd advancing 1.7 percent after a spike in copper prices. * However, Reliance Communications Ltd falls 2.7 percent after its consolidated net profit dropped more than expected in the January-March quarter. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)