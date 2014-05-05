GRAINS-Soybean prices inch away from 6-day low as dollar weakens

SYDNEY, Jan 24 U.S. soybean prices rose for the first time in three sessions on Tuesday, edging away from a six-day low touched the day before as the U.S. dollar weakened, but easing fears over potential crop losses in Argentina curbed gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, for March, climbed 0.26 percent to $10.60-1/2 a bushel. It closed down 0.9 percent on Monday when prices fell to their weakest since Jan. 17 at $1