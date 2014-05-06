* Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday after foreign investors bought index futures worth 860 million rupees, snapping a five-day selling streak totalling 2.43 billion rupees. * Overseas investors also bought Indian shares worth 2.80 billion rupees ($46.5 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data show. * Asian share markets shuffled higher on Tuesday after promising U.S. economic news helped Wall Street to a firmer finish, though activity was again light with Tokyo still on holiday. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.37 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.1 percent. * Results on Tuesday: Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd , Titan Company Ltd. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)