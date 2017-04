* USD/INR expected to open weaker versus its previous close of 60.21/22, tracking gains in other Asian units versus the dollar with sentiment also positive on the back of higher local stock futures in Singapore. * The dollar was subdued in Asia on Tuesday, holding largely around where it began this week after an aimless session overnight with holidays in Japan and Britain crimping activity in markets. * All Asian currencies stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair seen trading at 60.12/14 in the spot NDF market in Singapore. Traders expect the pair to hold in a 59.90 to 60.30 range during the session with domestic shares being watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * The Nifty futures trading up 0.4 percent, suggesting a higher start to the local market. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)