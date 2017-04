* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which saw its biggest single-day fall since mid-April on Monday, is expected to open higher on some profit-taking with a rise in U.S. yields also hurting. * The yield had closed at 8.74 percent after hitting a seven-week low of 8.73 percent. * U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday after economic data signaled unexpectedly strong growth in the U.S. services sector, surrendering early gains made on a flight to safety spurred by tensions in Ukraine. * A fall in global crude oil prices and a stronger rupee may, however, limit a sharp rise in bond yields. * Brent crude oil fell by more than $1 a barrel on Monday, pressured by reports that China's manufacturing sector contracted and Libya's oil output was recovering. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in an 8.72 to 8.78 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)