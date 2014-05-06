* India's Titan Company Ltd profit may lag consensus estimates when the company reports results for the January-March quarter later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Titan to report operating profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($43.54 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 2.68 billion rupees. * Titan shares up 0.7 percent as of 0344 GMT. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)