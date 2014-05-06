* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis
point at 8.75 percent on some profit-taking after the sharp fall
in yields in the previous session, with a rise in U.S. yields
also hurting.
* The 10-year yield had hit a seven-week low of 8.73 percent and
posted its biggest single-day fall since mid-April.
* U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday after economic data
signalled unexpectedly strong growth in the U.S. services
sector, surrendering early gains made on a flight to safety
spurred by tensions in Ukraine.
* A fall in global crude oil prices and a stronger rupee may,
however, limit a sharp rise in bond yields.
* Brent crude oil fell by more than $1 a barrel on Monday,
pressured by reports that China's manufacturing sector
contracted and Libya's oil output was recovering.
* The 10-year paper is seen moving in an 8.72 to 8.78 percent
range during the session.
