* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.75 percent on some profit-taking after the sharp fall in yields in the previous session, with a rise in U.S. yields also hurting. * The 10-year yield had hit a seven-week low of 8.73 percent and posted its biggest single-day fall since mid-April. * U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday after economic data signalled unexpectedly strong growth in the U.S. services sector, surrendering early gains made on a flight to safety spurred by tensions in Ukraine. * A fall in global crude oil prices and a stronger rupee may, however, limit a sharp rise in bond yields. * Brent crude oil fell by more than $1 a barrel on Monday, pressured by reports that China's manufacturing sector contracted and Libya's oil output was recovering. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in an 8.72 to 8.78 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)