* Shares in India's Credit Analysis and Research Ltd rose as much as 5.6 percent after the Reserve Bank of India allowed foreign institutional investors to buy up to 74 percent of the ratings provider. * RBI's action comes after the CARE board in February passed a special resolution to enhance the overseas investment limit.