* Shares in India's Canara Bank Ltd fall 2.4 percent after dealers say the bank's January-March quarterly net profit was boosted by a tax refund they estimated at 1 billion rupees ($16.62 million). * The falls reverse a 6.6 percent rally on Monday when investors had reacted positively to the state-lender's results, especially as its net non-performing loans fell to 1.98 percent during the January-March quarter from 2.39 percent in the previous quarter. * Analysts say Canara's loans decreased mainly as a result of the sale of some bad assets. * Canara was not immediately reachable despite several attempts. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)