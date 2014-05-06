* India's BSE index is up 0.54 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.51 percent higher, heading for a second consecutive session of gains after foreign investors bought index futures worth 860 million rupees ($14.29 million) on Monday. * The net purchases snapped a 5-day selling streak totalling 2.43 billion rupees that had raised fears of reduced foreign buying in future. * Foreign investor purchases have been a key factor behind Indian shares' rally to record highs last month. * Among blue chips ITC gains 1.5 percent while ICICI Bank is up 1.7 percent. * However, volatility could come in ahead of election results on May 16. Exit polls will start being disclosed after May 12 polling. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)