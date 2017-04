* USD/INR trading at 60.22/23 after falling as low as 60.05 in opening deals and largely steady from its previous close of 60.21/22, with dollar demand from oil firms helping the pair notch up some gains. * Traders however do not expect the pair to gain above 60.30 levels as local shares continue to trade stronger, while other Asian currencies also trading higher versus the dollar. * The dollar hovered near a three-week low versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as U.S. bond yields struggled to pull away from their recent troughs, with moves subdued in holiday-thinned trade. * See for a snapshot of Asian currencies. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 59.90 to 60.30 range during the session with domestic shares being watched for cues on foreign fund flows. Local shares currently trading up 0.4 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)