* India's IPO market may not revive this year unless the country sees a more sustained economic recovery, National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramkrishna told news channel CNBC-TV 18 on Tuesday. * "There is no surety that India's initial public offer market will recover in second half of 2014," Ramkrishna said. "Sustained period of economic uptick will help IPO market revive." * The IPO market remains slow even as the NSE index has hit a string of record highs since February, which analysts attribute to a weak economy and dwindling participation by retail investors in the wake of the global financial crisis in 2008. * The NSE has seen 2 listings, with two more announced so far this year, against 6 for the whole of 2013. That's sharply below the 71 IPOs seen in 2010. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)