* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 bps at 8.76 percent on some profit-taking after a rally on Monday. * The 10-year bond yield fell as much as 8 bps to 8.73 percent, its lowest since March 13, on Monday. * Still, buying from banks and large institutional players is preventing further losses in bond prices, with the yield seen in a range of 8.75-8.80 percent during the rest of the session. * Traders cited little impact from the composition of India's 160 billion rupee ($2.66 billion) auction on Friday, since it was in line with expectations. * Traders will also monitor moves in the rupee for direction during the session. The rupee is stronger at 60.11/12 compared with Monday's close of 60.21/22. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com/; dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)