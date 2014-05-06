* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.4 percent and broader NSE index is up 0.32 percent, heading towards a second consecutive session of gains. * Blue-chip stocks continue to rise with index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd gaining 1.9 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd up 1.4 percent. * However, the broader cautious sentiment prevailed as the country moves towards the final stages of the general election. * Overseas investors bought index futures worth 860 million rupees ($14.29 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. The net purchases snapped a 5-day selling streak totalling 2.43 billion rupees that had raised fears of reduced foreign buying in future. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)