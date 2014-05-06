BRIEF-American Equity Investment Life Holding appoints John Matovina CEO
April 19 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co-
May 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 09, 2019
Coupon 1.1 pct
Issue price 99.98
Reoffer price 99.98
Yield 1.104 pct
Payment Date May 09, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BLB2SK8
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 19 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co-
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as sliding oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while solid earnings boosted Rogers Communications Inc and BlackBerry Ltd gained on a deal to get its cyber security tools in front of more potential customers.