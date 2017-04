* USD/INR trading at 60.14/15 compared to its previous close of 60.21/22, on the back of gains in the domestic sharemarket and tracking losses in the dollar versus most other Asian currencies. * Dealers say some dollar selling by a large corporate also hurting the pair. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 60.10 to 60.30 range in the rest of the session with intermittent demand from oil firms likely to limit a sharp downside. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)