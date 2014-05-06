May 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date May 25, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 25bp

Issue price 100.594

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 10bp

Payment Date May 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.85 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0894488591

