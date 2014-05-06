BRIEF-CYS Investments Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.19
* CYS Investments, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BPifrance Financement
Guarantor EPIC BPI-Groupe
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.727
Yield 1.052 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct 2019 FRTR
Payment Date May 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011898196
