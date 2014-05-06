May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BPifrance Financement

Guarantor EPIC BPI-Groupe

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.727

Yield 1.052 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct 2019 FRTR

Payment Date May 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011898196

