May 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian Krona

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 103.115

Reoffer price 101.490

Reoffer Yield 1.952 pct

Payment Date May 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.775 pct (M&U 0.15 pct and Selling 1.625 pct)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion Norwegian Krona when fungible

ISIN XS0876382358

