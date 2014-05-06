BRIEF-Whitestone REIT says offering 8.10 mln common shares
* Whitestone REIT announces proposed offering of common shares
May 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower FirstRand Bank Limited
Issue Amount 140 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 28, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.215
Reoffer price 99.765
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and UBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0238315680
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S