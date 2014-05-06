BRIEF-Whitestone REIT says offering 8.10 mln common shares
* Whitestone REIT announces proposed offering of common shares
May 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services
Guarantor VW Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date November 13, 2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.712
Reoffer price 99.712
Yield 2.443 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over The Gilt
Payment Date May 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC and Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1066467678
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Whitestone REIT announces proposed offering of common shares
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S