US STOCKS-Wall St slips on President Trump's protectionist views
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, on slowing foreign investment flows and following losses in Asian rivals. * Overseas investors sold index futures worth 4.44 billion rupees ($73.91 million) on Tuesday, resuming their five-day selling streak after a one-day halt on Monday. * Also, foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 459 million rupees on Tuesday, lower than the five-day average, provisional exchange data shows, on increasing caution ahead of election results on May 16. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.7 percent. * Asian shares dipped and the safe-haven yen hovered just above a multi-month high against the dollar in early trade as the heightened possibility of Ukraine slipping into civil war dampened risk sentiment. ($1 = 60.0725 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.