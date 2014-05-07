* Indian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, on slowing foreign investment flows and following losses in Asian rivals. * Overseas investors sold index futures worth 4.44 billion rupees ($73.91 million) on Tuesday, resuming their five-day selling streak after a one-day halt on Monday. * Also, foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 459 million rupees on Tuesday, lower than the five-day average, provisional exchange data shows, on increasing caution ahead of election results on May 16. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.7 percent. * Asian shares dipped and the safe-haven yen hovered just above a multi-month high against the dollar in early trade as the heightened possibility of Ukraine slipping into civil war dampened risk sentiment. ($1 = 60.0725 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)